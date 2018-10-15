Paul Allen, Co-Founder of Microsoft, Dies at 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died Monday at the age of 65, according to a statement by his company, Vulcan Inc., on behalf of the family. Earlier this month, Allen announced that he was again suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Allen's sister Jody Allen said in a statement that her brother was a "remarkable individual on every level."

"Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern," Allen said. "For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us — and so many others — we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."

Vulcan issued a statement saying that everyone who worked with Allen is suffering an "inexpressible loss today."

"Paul's life was diverse and lived with gusto," Vulcan's statement said. "It reflected his myriad interests in technology, music and the arts, biosciences and artificial intelligence, conservation and in the power of shared experience — in a stadium or a neighborhood — to transform individual lives and whole communities."

Allen co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Bill Gates. He left the company in 1982 when he was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but remained on the board of directors until 2000.

Allen was a larger-than-life figure in Seattle, where he owned the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. He also owned the Portland Trail Blazers and had a stake in Seattle's Sounders soccer team.

Allen was ranked 44th on Forbes' list of billionaires, with a net worth of $21.7 billion.

