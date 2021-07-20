Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin are calling it quits. Porizkova took to Instagram Tuesday, where she explained that while she was "grateful" for the director's presence in her life, the pair was ultimately too dissimilar to make their relationship work.

"I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely 'good.' He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we’re still a duck and a goose," the model said of her and Sorkin.

The news of their breakup comes just three months after the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars. The two confirmed their relationship while stepping out together at the awards show. Sorkin, 60, sported a navy suit and black bow tie for the in-person event while Porizkova, 56, turned heads in a gorgeous gold number.

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

"Porizkova hinted that she was dating someone just a few days before the 93rd Academy Awards kicked off. "Date night!" she captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing glasses over a face mask. "Lucky the man that gets this full glory.🤪 #datenight #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpitationdate."

Sorkin was previously married to Julia Bingham from 1996-2005, with whom he shares 20-year-old daughter Roxy. Porizkova tied the knot with The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek in 1989 but separated in 2017 prior to his death in 2019. Porizkova and Ocasek shared two kids together, sons Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22.

RELATED CONTENT

Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova Make Red Carpet Debut at Oscars

Aaron Sorkin Talks Casting Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball (Exclusive)

Model Paulina Porizkova, 54, Posts Makeup-Free Selfie to Stress the Importance of Self-Love

Former Supermodel Paulina Porizkova on Aging: It's Not The Greatest Thing This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery