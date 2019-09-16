Paulina Porizkova has spoken out following the death of her ex-husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

Ocasek was found dead at the age of 75 in New York City on Sunday. The New York Medical Examiner’s Office found the cause of death to be hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Porizkova was married to the musician for 28 years before announcing their separation in 2018, and on Monday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of sympathy flowers lining the pavement.

“Thank you,” the 54-year-old supermodel captioned the post.

Porizkova earlier posted a statement sharing some insight into Ocasek’s passing on The Cars’ official Instagram account.

“Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery,” the statement read. “Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together. I found him still asleep when I was delivering his Sunday morning coffee.”

“I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on,” the statement continued. “We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private."

John and Oliver also shared a tribute to their father (who also left behind four children from previous relationships) on social media.

“Our dad was a prolific doodler,” they wrote The Cars’ social media accounts. “His passing was sudden, unexpected, and beyond heartbreaking. Yesterday, we found this last doodle on his armchair. He couldn’t have known what it would end up meaning to us. We love him so much.

From Ric’s sons: Our dad was a prolific doodler. His passing was sudden, unexpected, and beyond heartbreaking. Yesterday, we found this last doodle on his armchair. He couldn’t have known what it would end up meaning to us. We love him so much. pic.twitter.com/bJNpXSQgDO — The Cars (@thecarsband) September 16, 2019

