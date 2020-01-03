Paulina Porizkova is all about self-love!

The former supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, posting a makeup-free selfie that went viral thanks to its powerful message.

"Today narcissism is king and constant self-improvement is queen. Who wants to see 'real' people on social media? No, we want aspirational," Porizkova, 54, captioned the pic. "We want tips and secrets and shortcuts to how best present ourselves in the most glowing light. We want people to envy us, to copy us, to buy what we sell them, whether it’s our words, our brands, torture or magic."

"In this crowded forest of aspirations, I look for the little meadows of peace. To me, those are the truthful ones, the ones that don’t always look amazing, and don't always feel amazing, and aren't just so f**king thrilled to be their awesome selves," she added. "So, this is what I really look like. Not a great photo, early in the morning, no makeup no filters, just the real true me. I’ll be turning 55 soon. At first glance, I think - ew. I look so old. Grief is certainly no beauty maker."

In September, Porizkova's ex-husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was 75.

Porizkova continued on, pointing out her "drooping" eyelids, "the gray" in her hair and "the jowly bits" next to her mouth.

"How can I help to make all this -- what we consider flaws -- to be seen differently, to be seen as confidence and beauty of a mature age rather than something that needs to be eliminated?" she asked. "I used to think gray hair was aging, that it was a sign of giving in to being old, but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I've changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident."

Porizkova then tagged two inspirational beauties she follows on Instagram -- Jane McCann (@themiddleagedgoddess) and Annika von Holdt (@annikavonholdt) -- before sharing a message from singer Pink.

"There was a quote by @pink to her little daughter [8-year-old Willow], about how it was not for them to fix themselves to fit the standards of beauty, but rather to help other people discover their beauty. Now, that is something to strive for," she shared. "Not change yourself to fit in the box, but to blow up the f**king box. I'd like to end this post with a rousing 'let’s blow up the f**king box, ladies," but although I really want to, and will try my best, the truth is that I am a mid-fifties woman. I'm vain and insecure, and next week I could decide to have surgical help to fit the comfortable and warm and familiar box instead of crusading to blow it up. #selfie #truth #beauty #sexyhasnoagelimit #blowupthef**kingbox."

Needless to say, the post received plenty of love and support in the comments. "The most candid and beautiful piece I've read. That alone defines how deeply beautiful you really are," one user wrote, with another adding, "Thank you! Just posted a fresh faced picture of myself. You are an inspiration."

Back in 2015, in an interview with Yahoo! Beauty, Porizkova got candid about aging in Hollywood.

"[As a model] nobody was particularly interested in what I thought. Everybody was interested in what I looked like," she admitted. "So when your looks are so tied in to who you are and what you're worth, then aging is not the greatest thing."

