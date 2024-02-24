Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin are publicly squashing their beef and potentially doing it with a kiss.

Talking with ET's Nischelle Turner backstage from the 2024 SAG Awards -- where Pascal, 48, and Culkin, 41, competed against each other in the Oustanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series category -- the pair cleared the air and commented on whether or not they truly would be kissing at some point during the evening.

"You said we would make out," Culkin told his fellow nominee and the category's winner.

"I said that we would make out," responded Pascal, who won the award for HBO's The Last of Us.

"False," replied the Succession star.

The odd but hilarious commentary is a reference to Pascal's post-win interview with Tan France, in which he said that he would be kissing his competitor after finally besting him to win one of the major awards during the season.

"I'm going to make out with Kieran tonight. That will be my revenge," he told the Queer Eye star.

During the interview with ET, the "frenemies" each held their own statue -- Pascal for Outstanding Performance and Culkin for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series -- but Culkin -- who swept the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Emmy Awards -- joked that Pascal had the award that was meant to be his.

"I got one of these and he's got mine so," the member of the iconic Hollywood family said.

"I would like to thank Kieran Culkin and Matthew MacFadyen and Brian Cox for this award," Pascal replied, seemingly making a joke about the three male Succession leads splitting the vote and paving a way to a win for him.

"You're welcome, you deserve it or whatever," Culkin responded.

Before Culkin exited, they kept the bromance alive and hugged it out with the Succession star telling his friend and fellow contender, "Don't smell me," as they embraced.

This certainly isn't the first time Culkin and Pascal have poked fun at each other throughout award season.

While presenting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January, The Last of Us star called attention to his arm in a cast and singled out his fellow then-nominee as the person responsible for the incident.

"A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder," Pascal said at the time. "I think tonight is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me."

The camera then quickly flashed to Culkin in the audience in a moment that has since become a meme among social media lovers.

That moment, of course, followed the previous week's shout-out by Culkin, who took a beat during his Golden Globes acceptance speech to say, "Suck it, Pedro."

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from the awards show, including red carpet arrivals, winners and more.

