Pedro Pascal Rocks Red Trench Coat and Shorts at 2023 Met Gala

For a guy who's spent most of his year on screen in a post-apocalyptic wasteland or a heavy suit of armor, Pedro Pascal cleans up pretty good!

The Mandalorian star stepped out on the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, rocking a bold red and black ensemble, complete with a red top and trench coat, black tie, black shorts, and black boots. With his hair slicked back and a bit of his Last of Us facial hair neatly trimmed, Pascal made sure to give fans and onlookers the Angelina Jolie leg as he showed off his stylish ensemble.

The 2023 Met Gala takes place on May 1 in New York City. The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

