Florence Pugh Debuts a Shaved Head at the 2023 Met Gala

Buzzed and beautiful! Florence Pugh debuted her new short 'do at this year's Met Gala, and she couldn't have looked more elegant.

The Midsommar star stunned in a cream-colored Valentino gown with a wildly long train that trailed behind her as she stunned at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the star-studded celebration of fashion.

However, the chic and flowing gown couldn't steal the spotlight from her striking new hairstyle.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pugh drew attention to her buzzed look with an ornate, black feathered Valentino headpiece that towered over her and served as a perfect compliment to the brilliantly off-white gown.

John Shearer/WireImage

Pugh -- who complimented the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry -- also walked the carpet alongside Italian fashion designer and Valentino creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli.

At one point in the evening, Pugh appeared to struggle momentarily with the elaborate headpiece, but managed to keep her look together and laughed at the situation inside the Met.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dune: Part Two': See Florence Pugh and Austin Butler's New Characters

Florence Pugh Wows in Short Shorts at the 2023 Oscars

Kim Kardashian is Dripping in Pearls at the 2023 Met Gala

Jared Leto Wears Giant Cat Costume at 2023 Met Gala

Lil Nas X Rocks Nude Silver Look at 2023 Met Gala