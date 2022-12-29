Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died on Thursday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He was 82.

Pelé's family confirmed his death with a message on social media in both English and Portuguese. "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today," the statement reads. "On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love."



"His message today becomes a legacy for future generations," it continues. "Love, love and love, forever."

Following the news, friends, fans and followers took to social media to express their love and appreciation for the three-time World Cup champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on Instagram in Portuguese that read in part, "The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé."

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé also paid tribute, writing, "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten."

Even star athletes from other sports paid tribute, with Usain Bolt sharing his appreciation for "A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele."

A Sporting Legend.



Rest in Peace King Pele 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AmehPBOR30 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 29, 2022

See more tributes to Pelé below:

RIP Pele.



A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER. 🕊️❤️



Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People. pic.twitter.com/TDb5tVKVhG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 29, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ocr5KF239t — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game🖤⚽😥

Your legacy will live forever.

I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever 🫶🏼🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KimzUxhIik — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 29, 2022

The football world has lost a legend. Rest in peace Pele 💔💫 pic.twitter.com/4CrXrEVFlT — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 29, 2022

Rest In Peace to a legend 🕊today we celebrate his legacy ! Pelé’s spirit will live forever pic.twitter.com/MoZ7G1y0Td — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 29, 2022

