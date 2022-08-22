Peta Murgatroyd Documents First Part of IVF Transfer

Peta Murgatroyd is continuing to document her journey with IVF. The former Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram Monday to share part one of her IVF transfer.

In the video, Peta detailed the day from start to finish, from waking up in the morning and spending time with her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their 5-year-old son, Shai, to an emotional moment at the beach, and eventually making her way to the clinic, where she began the transfer.

"Transfer Day Part 1. I tried to make this morning normal. I wanted to keep the vibes calm, the pressure low and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos. I showered, made coffee, we played Shai’s favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day," Peta wrote.

"I cleared my mind at the beach. The beach is my healing ground," she continued. "I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I’m good and ready to go. I said my little prayers and we got on with our drive."

At the clinic, Peta was given Valium, in anticipation of the procedure. She hilariously shared her reaction to the drug as she prepared to undergo the transfer.

"If y’all are Valium virgins like me, you will laugh your ass off as I get high pretty quickly 😩🤣🫣," Peta shared. "This experience was wild to say the least. I’m still processing everything one day at a time and have loved taking you all along for the ride. Please stay with me, I need the love."

The video ended with Peta promising a part 2 to come tomorrow, telling viewers that the next time she makes a video, she hopes to be pregnant.

"Next time I get on here, I'm gonna be pregnant," Peta tells the camera. "And this one is gonna work. This one is gonna stick, and everything will be well."

The 36-year-old dancer's latest update comes after she and Maksim, 42, told ET's Kevin Frazier last month, that they are in the last stages of IVF.

"It's going really well," Peta said of IVF. "We're very excited. We're kind of in the last stages of it. There should be -- fingers crossed -- a pregnancy pretty soon."

As for the toll IVF has taken on her and her relationship with her husband, Peta said, "You hear the horror stories about it -- marriages breaking up all that stuff -- it's pretty dramatic, but it hasn't gone there."

"But, yeah there's been some times where I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm doing this,'" she admitted. "But honestly, we're good. This is the path for us."

While the couple has been open about their attempts to welcome baby No. 2 -- from IVF to the miscarriages they've suffered along the way -- on social media, Maksim wasn't sure about sharing their journey with the world -- at first.

"I was a skeptic to the openness of it, and [asking] 'How open we want to be?' Now I realize that the reason why people do struggle with it is because it's such a taboo to talk [about it]," he added. "A lot of people need to understand that maybe it would bypass a lot of the drama if you know that this is an option."

Peta agreed, telling ET, "It feels good to share it. It's not like, 'Oh look at me, look at me!' It's just, like, finally I can say something and not feel closed off, and not feel bad about it, and not feel alone. It feels good."

For more on the couple and their journey to get pregnant, check out the video below.

