Is SKIMS next? Pete Davidson is finally giving fans a peek into what he'd be like if he had social media again! On Monday night, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian teamed up with his pal, Machine Gun Kelly, for an Instagram takeover of Calvin Klein's account.
Davidson first posted a selfie on the underwear company's grid, writing, "I got Instagram," and Kelly, 31, commented, "Are you gonna post us in our undies?"
The friends then went live on Instagram, playing video games, stripping down to their underwear and practicing their best model poses.
"You can tell me what you think," Davidson told Kelly at one point, pulling down his jeans. "So obviously, fluff up the boys."
Kelly then stood up and poured popcorn into Davidson's mouth as he squatted next to the "Bloody Valentine" singer.
"Get all the people going," Davidson joked. "Ooo, I didn't know I was in my underwear!"
After hitting their poses, Davidson quipped to Kelly, "Nice stuff by the way, man. I get it now. Good for you, good for you, dog," as Kelly replied, "You too, you too."
Kelly added, "I just would have put an extra tube sock in there and blown the world's mind."
"For sure, always gotta fluff it up, or get a sweet in-betweener going," Davidson joked.
The pair later snapped a selfie, writing, "Did we nail it or did we nail it."
In addition to modeling for Calvin Klein, Davidson recently donned SKIMS pajamas from Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line. The new rumored couple rocked the matching look last month for Davidson's birthday.
Watch the clip below for more on their romance.
