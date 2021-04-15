Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are adding fuel to the fire of speculation regarding their rumored romance. The pair -- who share matching initials -- recently rocked matching monogrammed necklaces during separate occasions.

The Saturday Night Live comic recently sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon -- to promote the sketch series and his role in the upcoming action epic The Suicide Squad -- and fans noticed he was wearing a silver necklace.

The small bit of jewelry was, in fact, a monogram combining the letters "P" and "D," which could represent his own name as easily as it could be a tribute to his rumored ladylove's exact same initials.

Meanwhile, many fans have pointed out that the Bridgerton star wore a seemingly identical monogrammed necklace during a recent YouTube Q&A, among other interviews and live chats, according to E! News.

The necklace connection comes just a few days after Davidson participated in a virtual Q&A with Marquette University students on Sunday, and admitted, "I'm with my celebrity crush."

Last month, a source told ET, “Pete and Phoebe met at a gathering in New York City and really hit it off."

"They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them]," the source added. "Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently."

The pair originally sparked romance rumors in March when they were spotted holding hands while in the United Kingdom together. Check out the video below to hear more.

Lil Nas X’s New Video, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Spark Dating Rumors This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson to Play Joey Ramone in Netflix Biopic

Pete Davidson Says He's With His 'Celebrity Crush' Amid Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson Talks Accidentally Helping Alec Baldwin's Weight Loss

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Have ‘Gotten a Bit More Serious'

Related Gallery