Pete Davidson is with the girl of his dreams! Amid dating rumors between the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and 25-year-old Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Davidson was asked about his celebrity crush.

"I'm with my celebrity crush," said a smiling Davidson during a virtual Q&A with Marquette University students on Sunday.

Last month, a source told ET, “Pete and Phoebe met at a gathering in New York City and really hit it off."

"They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them]," the source added. "Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently."

The King of Staten Island star and the actress who plays Daphne Bridgerton originally sparked romance rumors in March when they were spotted holding hands while in the United Kingdom together.

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has since been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Says This Lie He Told Alec Baldwin Helped Actor Lose 'Like 100 Pounds' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Have ‘Gotten a Bit More Serious'

Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Spotted 'Holding Hands,' Per Eyewitness

Olivia Rodrigo Calls Pete Davidson Her No. 1 Celebrity Crush

Related Gallery