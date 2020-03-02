Pete Davidson Skips 'SNL' After-Party After Criticizing His Cast Mates

Days after an interview in which he criticized his Saturday Night Live costars, Pete Davidson was noticeably absent at the show’s after-party over the weekend.

According to an ET source, the 26-year-old comedian was a no-show at Saturday’s bash, with many speculating his absence was due to recent remarks he made, like saying he believes his cast mates think he's “f**king dumb."

Davidson made the comments during his interview with Charlamagne Tha God, which was posted on YouTube earlier this month. "It’s a hard thing to do 'cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early," he said about working on the series. "But everybody's always been like, 'You'll know when you know and it'll be all right.' I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it."

"It's like, ‘Whose side are you on?'" he added. "I have a weird feeling in that building, where I don't know whose team they're playing for -- if I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke."

Although he praised the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, Davidson described the environment on set as cutthroat and said that instead of a "loving, caring" feel, "They don't give a f**k, at the end of the day."

While Davidson appeared on Saturday’s show -- in a skit with guest host and friend, John Mulaney -- his absence from the after-party was the topic of "a lot of conversation," the source says. Some were further surprised he did not attend given that he is a good friends with Mulaney.

Saturday’s party was held at L'Avenue at Saks and Le Chalet, the restaurant's lower level cocktail lounge in New York City.

Attendees included Mulaney and his parents, Harry Styles, Chris Rock, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus, Chris Rock, Jake Gyllenhaal and Fred Armisen with his long-term partner Natasha Lyonne.



Cast members including Aidy Bryant, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd and Bowen Yang were also in attendance, alongside Michaels.



"Lorne Michaels, immediately found his way to the dining area upon arrival, to enjoy the fare, which included Thai spring rolls and sliced avocado,” the source says. “He held court in the center of the restaurant and was seen laughing with Armisen, Lyonne and funnyman Mike Birbiglia."

See more on Davidson below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson on Predicting His Engagement to Ariana Grande Was Off After Mac Miller's Death

Eric Winter Dishes on ‘Incredible’ Pete Davidson Joining ‘The Rookie’ (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson Jokes About Entering Rehab ‘for Weed and Coke’ at NYC Stand-Up Show

Eric Winter Dishes on Pete Davidson Joining ‘The Rookie’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery