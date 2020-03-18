While it's unclear if Pete Davidson is friendly with his numerous celebrity exes, two of them appear to be pals.

On Tuesday, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles, California, with 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman as well as Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend, Ashley Benson.

Davidson's ex-girlfriends seemed especially close, with Qualley putting her arm around Gerber as they strolled through a crosswalk.

TheImageDirect.com

When back inside a house, all five casually dressed celebrities posted fun videos of one another. Gerber showed Delevingne and Dorfman trying to put a chair together, while the rest of the squad shared TikTok videos.

Davidson was first romantically linked to 18-year-old Gerber in October when they were photographed together just a week after he reportedly called it quits with 25-year-old Qualley, whom he was first seen with in August. He split from Gerber in December.

The 26-year-old comedian recently spoke about one of his other former exes, Ariana Grande, during an interview with Sean Evans for First We Feast’s Hot Ones.

"It's really annoying because I live in Staten Island and they come there now 'cause, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff, so it’s all her fault," he jokingly said of his ex-fiancee. "It is! She sent the wolves on me. She made me and created me, or whatever they say."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaia Gerber Spotted Out With Mom Cindy Crawford Amid Pete Davidson Split Rumors This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande Made Him Famous: 'She Made Me and Created Me'

Pete Davidson on Predicting His Engagement to Ariana Grande Was Off After Mac Miller's Death

Pete Davidson Jokes About Entering Rehab ‘for Weed and Coke’ at NYC Stand-Up Show

Related Gallery