Pete Davidson's Sister, Casey, Pays Tribute to Their Dad on 9/11

Pete Davidson's sister, Casey Davidson, is remembering their father, Scott, on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Casey took to Instagram Sunday to share a few photos along with a tribute to their dad, who was among the many first responders that died during the terrorist attacks.

"This year more then ever I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl 💜," Casey wrote in her tribute, which featured pics of the FDNY firefighter, who was 33 years old at the time of his death, as well as shots of her and her dad and a photo of Pete adorably dressed in his dad's uniform.

The 24-year-old also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo from New York City's 9/11 Memorial and Museum, which has their father's name inscribed on a bronze plaque, along with the 3,000 people lost on that fateful day in 2001.

Casey was just three years old at the time of her dad's death, while Pete was seven.

Instagram/caseydavidson

Pete has been open about his father's passing and how it has impacted his life. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum even went on to make a film -- The King of Staten Island -- roughly based on his life and his family. ET spoke to the comedian ahead of the movie's release in June 2020, where he shared how making the semi-autobiographical film was cathartic for him.

"I kind of feel a little bit misunderstood," Pete admitted at the time, "and I feel like, it's a really tricky situation, but I think what Judd and I and Dave Sirus did, I think hopefully it'll get that point across better."

"It's a love letter to pretty much my whole family," he added. "My mom, sister and my dad."

That same month, Pete paid tribute to his dad during a virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he shared that he had donated to Answer The Call, and explained his family's deep connection to the charity.

"Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my dad passed," Pete told host Jimmy Kimmel. "It helps for firefighters and EMS workers that passed away in the line of duty and it helps out their families."

For more on Davidson, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Joe Pesci to Star With Pete Davidson on 'Bupkis'

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Trailer

Pete Davidson Appears in Good Spirits After Split From Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson Seeking Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West's Public Attacks (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery