Ulta's Semi-Annual Beauty Event is now live through March 28 with new deals dropping every day. Week two of the can't-miss sale is going strong with 50% off beauty steals, including today's discount on Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches.

For one day only, the under-eye patches are on sale for $38. This Peter Thomas Roth deal marks the lowest price we've ever seen on the luxury eye patches.

A favorite of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, these lavish, pampering eye treatments deliver intense hydration while reducing the look of wrinkles and puffiness. Peter Thomas Roth's eye patches are regularly a splurge, so now's the time to stock up or give them a try as the newest addition to your skincare routine.

Not only do these 24K gold eye patches boast an incredibly luxurious and decadent look to them, but they also promote a lot of anti-aging benefits too. The under eye gel patches are infused with pure 24K gold (an essential skincare ingredient dating back to the ages of Cleopatra) and colloidal gold, both of which work to pamper the eyes and seamlessly lift the appearance of fine lines.

For even more unbeatable deals on skin care, hair care and makeup, be sure to check out Ulta's Semi-Annual Beauty Event. Today's steals also include top picks from Elemis, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Estée Lauder and more.

