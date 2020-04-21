Peter Weber has some words for Madison Prewett.

The former Bachelor called out his ex on Instagram on Tuesday following claims she made about his current relationship with Kelley Flanagan. Prewett said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast this week that she was "hurt" by Weber's apparent romance with Flanagan, claiming that two days before he was spotted with the lawyer in Chicago, he had tried to get back with Prewett.

"@madiprew you'd think you'd have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there's more to the story..." Weber wrote on an Instagram post of Prewett's claims.

Prewett told Bristowe she was "definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation" with Weber and Flanagan. "I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off," she shared.

"He was, like, calling me and texting me [two days earlier], being like, 'I miss you, let’s get back together,'" she claimed. "I mean, I think that to me was a little confusing, but I think, like, when you breakup and you're going through a heartbreak and you just came off a show that was emotionally, physically and every which way exhausting, everybody handles that differently. Everybody leans on different things."

Weber and Prewett announced their split on March 12, two days after they revealed they were dating on his Bachelor finale. By March 25, he was spotted with Flanagan in Chicago; Prewett said Weber had contacted her after the photos surfaced.

"He sent me this long, long text, kind of explaining himself, but not really. Just kind of sharing the current situation or whatever. I was very kind back, I was just like, 'Look, this doesn't affect anything for me, like, we went our separate ways, it's not like I lost something here,'" Prewett recalled. "'What I'm confused about, Peter, is two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you're with the one person that was my best friend.' It just feels a little hurtful."

Prewett said that she hasn't spoken to Flanagan recently -- but she spoke about her on social media earlier this week. After creating a TikTok video with Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn, Kelsey Weier, Kiarra Norman, and Deandra Kanu, a fan asked where Flanagan was.

"With our ex lol," Prewett wrote.

