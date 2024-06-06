Pharrell Williams is bringing his life story to the big screen in a big way, but with tiny pieces -- LEGO bricks, to be exact.

The first trailer for the 51-year-old artist's unique biopic, Piece by Piece, dropped Thursday morning, giving fans a look at what to expect from the film, which tells the story of Williams' life and career through the movie magic of LEGO animation.

Produced by Focus Features and helmed by Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville -- who directed the acclaimed 2014 doc 20 Feet from Stardom -- Piece by Piece sees Williams' rise to fame told with the iconic plastic building blocks, which seemingly symbolize the boundless imagination of the celebrated performer.

This first teaser reveals the full previously untapped potential of using animation -- specifically LEGO stop-motion-styled animation -- to tell someone's life story, and leaning into the whimsy and playfulness that it entails.

Watch trailer below:

It also means fans get a look at a LEGO mini-figure modeled after the artists who took part in the biopic by lending their voices to the story -- including Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes.

As explained in a press release issued by the studio, Piece By Piece was envisioned as "a reflection of Pharrell’s multifaceted artistic vision."

The poster for Pharrell Williams' animated biopic Piece by Piece, which comes out Oct. 11. - Focus Features

"Just like Pharrell, this film is one of a kind and doesn't fit in a box. It takes you on a nostalgic journey through a great time in music history and Pharrell's life," the studio stated, calling the project "a rich, entertaining experience and different from any film we've ever seen about an artist or musician."

Back in January, when the film was first announced, Williams -- who also serves as an executive producer -- released a statement expressing his excitement for the unique project, and its acclaimed director.

"When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend," Williams shared at the time. "Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I'm honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe."

Williams is a singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, and fashion designer. He is currently the men's creative director for Louis Vuitton.

Piece by Piece is set to hit theaters on Oct. 11.

RELATED CONTENT: