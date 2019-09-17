Pierce Brosnan is supporting his son, Paris!

The handsome father-son duo stepped out during London Fashion Week over the weekend, where the 18-year-old model walked in the Fashion for Relief show at the British Museum.

The Brosnan men looked handsome for the occasion, with the elder of the pair opting for a classic black-and-white tuxedo with a bow tie, while Paris sported an edgier black suit, shirt and sneaker combo. They each managed to inject some personality to their looks, though, with Pierce, 66, wearing orange-tinted sunglasses and Paris adding a colorful jacket lining and a necklace.

Pierce and Paris appeared to have a great time on the carpet, with the lookalike pair laughing and smiling as they posed.

Paris rocked the runway during the fashion show, looking dapper in a brown suede suit as he jaunted down the catwalk alongside Stella Maxwell, who wore a sexy yellow dress.

Pierce and Paris also posed at the after party, with Pierce looking like a proud dad as he stood alongside his smiling son.

Paris, whom Pierce shares with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, is the Mamma Mia actor's youngest child. Pierce and Keely also share 22-year-old Dylan. Additionally, Pierce has sons Sean, 36, and Christopher, 46, both of whom he shares with his first wife, Cassandra Harris. Pierce's daughter Charlotte died in 2003.

Watch the video below for more on the Brosnan family.

