Jameela Jamil isn't here for Piers Morgan's criticism

The Good Place star called Morgan the "thirstiest b**ch alive" on Twitter on Monday, after he slammed her involvement in the upcoming September issue of British Vogue that Meghan Markle guest-edited. The issue is meant to focus on female game-changers, with Jamil being included on that list. According to Morgan, however, she should have been excluded for her past comments.

"*NEW: One of Meghan's 'kind & inspiring' female-empowering Vogue 'heroines' is @jameelajamil - who called @Beyonce a 'stripper', said @MileyCyrus was a 'vagina with no platform' & told @rihanna to 'put your m*nge away,'" Morgan wrote.

Jamil responded by noting she's made significant progress when it comes to her viewpoints. "My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young. I have nothing to hide. You are old, and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant sh*t stain, smeared across our country," she replied.

My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young. I have nothing to hide. You are old, and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant shit stain, smeared across our country. https://t.co/4SGdb8Tb2h — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 30, 2019

"He is just the thirstiest b**ch alive," she added.

He is just the thirstiest bitch alive. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 30, 2019

On Tuesday, Jamil followed up, telling a fan that the headline-making TV personality has an "especially critical eye for women in general. Coincidentally even more critical if we are brown/black."

"I don't have any issue with your gender or skin colour, @jameelajamil," Morgan tweeted. "I have an issue with the fact you're a foul-mouthed, abusive, women-shaming, hypocritical, virtue-signalling little fraud."

I don't have any issue with your gender or skin colour, @jameelajamil.

I have an issue with the fact you're a foul-mouthed, abusive, women-shaming, hypocritical , virtue-signalling little fraud. https://t.co/sYO1viV43D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 30, 2019

Salma Hayek, Yara Shahidi, Gemma Chan, Jane Fonda, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and more were handpicked by Markle to appear on the cover of British Vogue as examples of women doing their part to change the world. In her Guest Editor letter, the Duchess of Sussex explained her vision for the issue.

"You will find that spirit of inclusivity on the cover: diverse portraiture of women of varying age, colour, creed, nationality and life experience, and of unquestionable inspiration," she said. "Some I've had the pleasure of meeting and enlisted personally for this issue, others I've admired from afar for their commitment to a cause, their fearlessness in breaking barriers, or what they represent simply by being. These are our forces for change. And among all these strong women on the cover, a mirror -- a space for you, the reader, to see yourself. Because, you, too, are part of this collective."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande and Piers Morgan 'Bonded' and 'Cried' Over Drinks Following Twitter Feud

Chris Evans Calls Out Piers Morgan for Questioning Daniel Craig's Manhood for Using a Baby Carrier

Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle's Dad Was Paid for First TV Interview

Related Gallery