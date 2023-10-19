Pink Postpones More Shows While Suffering Respiratory Infection

Pink is offering her "sincerest apologies" after announcing she's been forced to cancel more shows due to her health.

In a statement she posted Thursday on Instagram, the "Trustfall" songstress shared that on her doctor's advice she'll have to postpone Friday and Saturday night's show in Vancouver, Canada. The 44-year-old said the postponements stem from a respiratory infection.

"I am deeply sorry that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday," she said in a statement. "Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love."

Thursday's announcement is the first time Pink revealed that the "family medical issues" that forced her to cancel two shows in Tacoma, Washington, were related to her health. On Monday, Pink canceled Monday and Wednesday's shows on her Summer Carnival Tour.

"Family medical issues require our immediate attention," she stated at the time. "I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

Pink's tour has made recent headlines, like when a fan threw human ashes onstage and when a fan went into labor at a show.

As of now, the tour is set to resume Oct. 25 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and end Nov. 19 in Orlando, Florida.

