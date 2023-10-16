Pink Forced to Postpone Two Concerts Due to 'Family Medical Issues'

Pink is dealing with "family medical issues." On Monday, the 44-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that she's canceling two shows on her Summer Carnival Tour due to a medical issue in her family.

"Tacoma shows postponed: I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed," she wrote of the planned concerts at Washington's Tacoma Dome. "Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule."

"Family medical issues require our immediate attention," she continued. "I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

Pink did not specify who in her family is dealing with a medical issue. She's been married to Carey Hart since 2006 and they share two kids, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6.

Pink's tour kicked off in June. She started everything off with a bang by welcoming her daughter onstage with her to perform "Cover Me in Sunshine."

"So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink!!!!!" Carey wrote on Instagram at the time. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!"

Since then, Pink's tour made headlines when a fan threw human ashes on stage, when she and Brandi Carlile honored the late Sinéad O'Connor by performing a "Nothing Compares 2 U" cover, when a fan went into labor at a show, and when she supported Britney Spears with a "Don't Let Me Get Me" lyric change.

