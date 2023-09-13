Pink is calling out an online troll for their birthday message. The "So What" singer turned 44 on Sept. 8, but on Tuesday, she responded to a rude belated birthday post.

An account posted a photo of comedian Eddie Izzard on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Happy birthday @pink." Pink reposted the image, replying, "Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one."

Pink is mom to 12-year-old daughter Willow Hart and 6-year-old son Jameson Hart with husband Carey Hart.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The GRAMMY winner added, "MOST IMPORTANTLY -what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f**ko. At least be creative next time dum dum."

Pink went on to explain why she chooses to call out the troll, writing, "I post these things to show the kids I know- my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly. I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love me. Now I shall sleep really really well. Night night 💙"

Comedian Eddie Izzard - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky Arts

Another account replied to the post, saying, "People are the worst." Pink then amended her statement, noting, "Yes. Some. What these kind of people are are anonymous, lonely, and miserable. But most people are smart, good, and rad."

Izzard is a 61-year-old British comedian who calls herself genderfluid and has identified as both genders and multiple pronouns. In 2020, she said she wants "to be based in girl mode from now on." Izzard has not responded to Pink's online altercation.

