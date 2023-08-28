Pink is honoring her late father, Jim Moore, on the second anniversary of his death.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a sweet message about her father, who died of cancer in August 2021. He was 75 at the time.

“I miss you, Dad. The kids do too. Sometimes I hate how time flies,” Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, captioned a video on Instagram. “Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt. Today it isn’t funny. Today it just hurts. I’m glad you don’t anymore though. You don’t hurt.”

In the video, Pink's father plays with the singer's 6-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart, when he was a toddler.

She continued in her post, 'I hope they still call you twinkle toes and that you’re still getting out of line. I hope you’re singing along. I hope you’re making everyone laugh. I hope you feel this love … gone but not forgotten, Daddy Sir."

Pink -- who also shares a 12-year-old daughter, Willow, with her husband, former motocross star Carey Hart -- revealed two years ago that her dad passed away following a battle with prostate cancer.

In October 2021, two months after Moore’s death, Pink celebrated his birthday by sharing a heartfelt message on her Instagram, expressing how she's "not ready" to accept that he's gone. She began by writing that she only knew him for 42 years.

"That's a long time. That's not that long. When I reach into my memories of us to try to understand our relationship I remember our fights first. Screaming. Crying. Misunderstanding And then like a parallel universe," she penned. "Simultaneously I remember the way you would pat my hand and say 'aww' to remind me to be gentler. To remind me that I was nicer than that thing I said."

She continued by sharing things he would tell her, what he taught her, and admitted that she's still having a hard time processing his death.

"I don’t even know that I can handle the cold hard truth that I miss you yet," she wrote. "I wanna still act like this is one of those times that I’m busy and not calling. I can’t feel this yet."

"You would’ve been 76 today. And I’m ashamed to say that I’m not sure I remembered to send a card," she continued. "You and i’s hearts have always been a bit broken. And you're the only one that understood that without having to talk about it. I don’t know where you are. And therefore I don’t know where I am either. Anyways. Happy birthday Daddy Sir. Gone but not forgotten. I won't miss you yet. I'm not ready."

