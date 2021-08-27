Pink's Dad, Jim Moore, Dies After Cancer Battle

Pink is mourning the death of her father, Jim Moore.

Moore died after a battle with prostate cancer, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Pink's rep for comment.

The singer seemingly mourned her dad's death in an Instagram post on Thursday night, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of the two when she was a little girl. The post also included another photo of them dancing when she was older.

"Til forever," Pink captioned the post. The comments section was filled with supportive messages and people sending her their condolences.

Earlier this week, Pink also posted a photo of her and her dad performing "I Have Seen the Rain" in New York City in April 2006. The Pennsylvania-based Vietnam War veteran wrote the song while serving in Vietnam.

"Daddy-Sir," she wrote alongside the snap.

Back in July of 2020, the singer revealed that Moore underwent his second round of chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

"This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery," she wrote in part. "Here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better."

“He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles…. oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell," she added.

During her 2019 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Pink touched on the words of wisdom her father previously told her.

"Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is, 'To thine own self be true.' If you walk along this boulevard and you look at these names, there is a power that lies in that. 'To thine own self be true,'" she expressed.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Offers to Pay the Fines for Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team

Pink 'Overwhelmed With Love' After Choir Teacher Pays Tribute to Her

Pink and Husband Carey Hart on How Having Kids Made Them 'Grow Up'

Pink Explains Her Constant Struggle With a Work-Life Balance in New Documentary This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery