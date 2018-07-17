Pink Shares a Sweet Upside-Down Smooch With Son Jameson: See the Pic!

Pink's kids are just too precious!

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer shared a sweet snap of her pre-show warm up on Monday night, exchanging a kiss with son Jameson, 1, while she practices a handstand.

Pre show warm up upside down kisses A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

The singer's two children, including daughter Willow, 7, have been by their mother's side throughout her current world tour, frequently popping up in photos on her Instagram page. Jameson got to take a turn in the glam seat earlier this week, while Willow got a lesson in acrobatics.

Pre show Lyra lessons A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:23am PDT

Back in October, Pink opened up to ET about her own battle with mom guilt.

"I put way too much pressure on myself, I think we all do," she said.

"I want to follow my passion too and I want my kids to see what it looks like to have a mom that is a boss," she continued. "That is following her passion, that is working really hard towards her goals, but there is always a choice...it is a balance."

