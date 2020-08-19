Pink Shows Off Her ‘Thunder Thighs’ in Empowering Post

Pink is loving how powerful her body is! The 40-year-old performer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share why she's proud of her thighs.

"I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It’s cause he knew I’d use them. #throwingbuckets #strongismygoal #joyful #wakesurfgirl #somebodysponsormealready," she captioned a photo of herself wake boarding.

In the snap, Pink is balancing on a wave, showing off her muscular thigh, which has a large dragon tattoo on it.

The mother of two is currently enjoying some family time at the lake. Earlier this week she shared a video of her husband, Carey Hart, and their 3-year-old son, Jameson, wake boarding together, writing, "Turn down for what."

She also posted a selfie with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, captioning it, "Lake days are the best days."

It's been a tough year for the singer after both she and Jameson contracted COVID-19 in March. Watch the clip below to see her detail the scary ordeal:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Calls Coronavirus the ‘Scariest Thing’ She's Ever Experienced This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Pink Credits Couples Therapy as the Reason She's Still With Carey Hart

Pink Slams Haters After Showing Support for Black Lives Matter

Pink's Son Has Been Diagnosed With 'Pretty Bad' Food Allergies Following Coronavirus Battle

Related Gallery