Like mother, like daughter! Pink made her TikTok debut on Monday with the help of her and Carey Hart's 9-year-old daughter, Willow.

In the cute clip, Willow, who is sporting a pixie cut, pink lip gloss and a rainbow-print top, appears to be a natural in front of the camera as she sings, "Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world's been spinning since the beginning / And everything'll be all right."

After her lookalike daughter's performance, Pink is clearly impressed and pans the camera to herself.

For her next TikTok post, Pink got her and Hart's 4-year-old son, Jameson, to do a very different, equally adorable rendition of the "Cover Me in Sunshine" song.

Clearly Pink has a musical family and in 2019, she and Willow seemed very open to collaborating together. Check out ET's exclusive interview with the mother-daughter duo below.

