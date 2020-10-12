Carey Hart is teaching his kids about guns. The 45-year-old off-road truck racer took to Instagram on Saturday to share pics and a video of his kids shooting guns. Hart shares Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3, with his wife, Pink.

In the pics, Willow aims a gun at a target, while the video shows Jameson firing a gun with his dad's help.

"Fun morning shooting w/ my kids!" Hart captioned his post. "Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And Jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud."

"I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm," he continued. "No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear"

After Hart's post, one social media user took to Twitter to question how his politics align with his kids' activity.

"It's bada** you are teaching your kids. Which is why I'm so confused you would support the democrats who have stated they will take our guns Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilage [sic]," the person tweeted. "Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump."

"1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them??" Hart responded. "Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice."

1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them?? Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice. — Carey Hart (@hartluck) October 11, 2020

Election Day is November 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to register to vote and get the latest information.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Pink and Carey Hart's Kids Helped With New 'Tanks For Troops’ Charity (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Pink Talks Highs and Lows of Marriage to Carey Hart in Touching Post

Carey Hart on His Wife Pink & Son Jameson’s ‘Intense’ Battle with Coronavirus

Carey Hart Shares Photo of 'Punk Rock' Daughter Willow's Shaved Haircut

Related Gallery