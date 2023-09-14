PnB Rock lives on in the heart of his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. On the one-year anniversary of the rapper's tragic death, Sibounheuang took to social media to offer remembrance and open up about how she's been adjusting to life since the loss.

"I’ve been in the deepest depression for a lil min contemplating todays date, which makes a year since your transition. I argued with God about openly reliving this day and i absolutely did not want to, so this is an act of obedience," she began an Instagram caption, which was accompanied by a carousel of images that included the couple, along with their young child, Xuri Li, and Rock's daughter from a previous relationship, Milan.

"This same day last year, you could look into my eyes and and tell my soul was not in my body. All I could hear were the gunshots over and over and they were so LOUD I couldn’t hear myself think. I was so terrified and heartbroken," she continued.

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was killed on Sept. 12, 2022 in a robbery and shooting at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. He was 30.

The rapper was most known for his 2016 song, "Selfish."

Investigators said that the Philadelphia hip-hop artist was having a meal with Sibounheuang when robbers approached him at his table, took items from him and fled in a car that was waiting in the parking lot. Rock was later pronounced dead at a hospital -- something Sibounheuang previously said she did not know until hours after the incident. She has previously credited her beau with saving her life by pushing her to safety under a table during the shooting.

In her latest post, Sibounheuang says that her late love came to her in a vision to recount the harrowing day.

"You came to me and Lani wearing all white and said those were not gunshots, they were fireworks. You did it! You changed for the better and you made it to paradise! Celebrate you! 🎇" she wrote. "So today, I will push thru and be joyful and celebrate you, just like you asked me to do. For I know this Earth is temporary and we will spend eternity together. You’re a legend and not only that…but a hero. I’m forever yours and forever loyal to you. I will live my life to the fullest because you gave your life for me. Thank you Lord for carrying us through a whole year and every day after this. 12/09-09/12 @pnbrock ♾️"

Days after the shooting, the Associated Press reported that a FBI-led fugitive task force took Freddie Lee Trone, 41, into custody in Las Vegas. Trone had been charged that day with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, the District Attorney's Office told the publication.

Trone's 18-year-old son was also arrested and charged with the same counts.

Trone's wife and the boy's step-mother, 39-year-old Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment.

RELATED CONTENT: