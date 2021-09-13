Poet Amanda Gorman Makes Met Gala Debut in Stunning Statue of Liberty-Inspired Gown
Poet Amanda Gorman made her Met Gala debut looking beautiful in blue at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night. Serving as one of the night's co-chairs, Gorman kept to theme in a blue strapless tulle gown by American designer Vera Wang.
Gorman looked stunning for her first Met Gala appearance. The poet looked like a dream in the royal blue dress that was embellished with sparkles. She accessorized with a blue book clutch that read, "Give Us Your Tired."
ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Gorman on the Met steps about her stunning and meaningful look.
"Tonight, I am a reimagined Statue of Liberty," she told ET. The quote on her clutch refers to the poem, The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus, which is on a plaque on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.
"I'm feeling incredible. I'm really fortunate that my first Met Gala is one that I'm co-chairing," Gorman said. "I'm really looking forward to meeting my co-chairs."
Gorman styled the look with a beautiful braid, adorned with sparkly hair clips. The shimmery theme continued as she rocked gorgeous rhinestones on the face.
The theme of this year's Met Gala, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," is said to be an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."
It was announced in May that Gorman would be serving as a co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala alongside singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet and tennis pro Naomi Osaka.
"Each of the night’s co-hosts has made their mark on fashion," the Costume Institute said in a press release. "Of the group, poet and Vogue cover star, Amanda Gorman is the latest to become a household name, but in her short time in the spotlight, she’s cultivated a look powerful enough to match her words."
The 2021 and 2022 Met Galas will both be themed around America. Part Two, taking place on May 2, 2022, is titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion.
For complete Met Gala coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
