Porsha Williams Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protest in Louisville

Porsha Williams has been arrested at a protest for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday. ET has learned that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was arrested while protesting the killing of the 26-year-old EMT, who was fatally shot by police in her apartment earlier this year. Williams and many others had gathered outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Earlier in the day, Williams had shared that she would be participating in a peaceful demonstration in Taylor's hometown to demand justice for her death. The reality star's fiancé, Dennis McKinley, shared that Williams, along with Women’s March co-organizer Tamika D. Mallory, rapper Trae tha Truth, Love & Hip Hop co-creator and star Yandy Smith, and more were arrested.

Williams' sister, Lauren Williams, also shared video of the RHOA star's arrest. "She has always been fearless. You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose," Lauren captioned her post.

On March 13, Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police. She and boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in their home when police made a late-night raid at the wrong address, looking for someone who had been taken into police custody hours earlier. Taylor was shot eight times. No drugs were found, and as of today, no arrests have been made in Taylor's death.

Taylor's case came to light once more after the fatal arrest of George Floyd, which ignited nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

ET spoke with Williams last month, where she expressed that she always has a "heart for the people" and how Floyd's death moved her to take action. She, as well as McKinley, were dispersed with tear gas at an Atlanta protest in June. The pain of the moment was not enough to deter her from the cause.

"Yes, I took some gas and to my eyes and I had to have milk and water poured in my face. Listen, I'm all right, I'm all right," Williams told ET. "And everyone else who's out there fighting the good fight, they will also be all right, but it has to be known, it has to be demanded, that we are able to peacefully protest. It is the voice of the people -- this is how they are being heard."

"The message that we have is not going to die, it's not. George Floyd will not have died in vain," she added. "Breonna Taylor will not have died in vain, and the other people who have been victims of police brutality will not have died in vain."

