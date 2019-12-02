Porsha Williams and her fiance, Dennis McKinley, are working on their relationship and their family.

The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she opened up about the status of her relationship with her fiance, who admitted to cheating on her while she was pregnant with the couple's baby daughter, Pilar, last year.

"We're still working it out, we really are. We are re-engaged, yeah, because we were engaged at first and then we had a break up," Porsha explained on WWHL.

The reality star previously told ET of her formerly estranged fiance, "We're engaged and we're doing really good. We’re doing the work that needs to be done to have a great foundation and build an amazing family for us."

On WWHL, Porsha added that the couple are still planning their wedding.

"It will be next year, but we don't have a set date yet," she revealed.

As for their relationship, Porsha noted, "We're working on our family. It takes time. I love him and he loves me and we're doing what's best for our family. That's really all you can do."

"And you're working on the trust?" host Andy asked.

"Absolutely. Yeah, you have to have trust," she agreed.

One caller asked if Porsha was still wearing her same engagement ring, which she previously had to give back to Dennis.

"It's the same ring, and that was shady, but yeah," she said, laughing.

