Bravo’s Atlanta peaches are delivering quite the juicy season premiere.

ET has your exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12, which finds Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss digging into a soul food feast at Kandi’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang, when a drink arrives for Kandi from a woman at the bar. The issue is, of course, that Kandi doesn’t drink. So, the woman who sent over the cocktail then approaches the ladies for a quick chat, which turns out to be more than anyone could’ve expected.

The woman is Sincerely Ward, who some viewers may remember as a cast member from E!'s WAGS Atlanta.

"I'm sorry, I didn't want to interrupt you guys," Sincerely tells Kandi and Co. "I actually, I kinda saw you, so I feel like I should take an opportunity, because I wanted to mention something to you. Can I sit down for a second?"

"I don’t know if you've been, like, on the internet or heard anything, or seen anything, but apparently there's this story out and I’m this girl in a blog that’s supposedly a mistress to Porsha [Williams'] fiance,” she adds, seemingly dropping a bomb. "I'm 'the mistress.'"

Of course, the Housewives are left shook. Watch their reactions here:

Over the summer, a gossip vlogger named Tasha K posted a video claiming that Sincerely was having an affair with Porsha's fiance, Dennis McKinley. Dennis and Sincerely have since vehemently denied the claims, with Sincerely doubling down on the denial via a phone interview with ET on Wednesday.

"People who know me really know the truth," Sincerely tells ET. "Once you see the episode on Sunday, I really feel like, everybody will see the truth of what’s really real. So, that’s really all I have to say about it. After that, I’m not going to respond to it or talk about it anymore."

Sincerely says the moment to talk with Kandi, Cynthia and Eva came about organically, as she simply found herself at Old Lady Gang at the same time as the RHOA stars.

"When I saw [Kandi] and all the girls, I thought, this is my moment to go and clear my name!" she shares. "At the same time, people can think whatever, say whatever. When you see the episode, everything will make sense, and I feel really confident about that."



"I’m really focused on my career and my family," Sincerely adds. "That’s what consumes me, not the foolishness. But hey, I’ll give you a kiki or two if you like ... I’ve been through the gamut with this, so nothing would surprise me, and I have a thick skin at this point, so bring it on. I don’t care."

Viewers will have to tune in to see what Kandi, Cynthia and Eva do with the information provided to them by Sincerely on RHOA's season 12 premiere, though, and if Sincerely pops up more than once.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's new season kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Talks Motherhood and NeNe Leakes Feud Embed Code Restart

The 'RHOA' Season 12 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Engaged to Mike Hill After a Year of Dating

NeNe Leakes Makes Her 'RHOA' Return Official