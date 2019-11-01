Porsha Williams isn’t holding anything back on the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"Regardless of what I'm going through, no matter how much you wanna go into a corner and shut the door, you know, this is what I signed up for, is to have my life being shown on the show," the 38-year-old tells ET ahead of the Bravo series' 12th season premiere.

"I would call it a journey called life," she adds of what fans are about to see. "I mean. it's real life, like, I'm really going through a very real situation, and finding my way through it, and finding my happy and what that means for my family at the end of the story."

Season 12 of the long-running hit will largely track the ups and downs of Porsha's relationship with Dennis McKinley, whom she got engaged to last October, before giving birth to their daughter, Pilar, in March of this year. Not long after Pilar's birth, though, reports surfaced that Porsha and Dennis had split amid a flurry of infidelity rumors. The season picks up with the pair not together, but -- spoiler alert -- they’ve worked things out, at least somewhat.

"We're engaged and we're doing really good," Porsha reveals. "We’re doing the work that needs to be done to have a great foundation and build an amazing family for us."

Porsha notes that she's "definitely not too excited" to relive their separation, but says she and Dennis will watch every episode together as a form of therapy.

"He's definitely gonna watch it, as he should," she says. "I think that it'll even give him a whole other side of what I was going through, and he can see how we were talking to each other."

While the couple remains engaged, Porsha says they currently have no plans set for a wedding. Instead, Porsha confesses that she and Dennis are currently "thinking about" expanding the family, teasing that there's a "strong possibility" that Pilar could become a big sister sooner rather than later. But, for now, she's soaking up every moment with her baby girl while she's an only child.

"I would describe motherhood as the gift that just keeps on giving," she gushes. "Every morning, I wake up and I go in her room and I see her, it's like a gift all over again. It’s just amazing to be able to witness and be there as she grows."

"She's so smart," Porsha adds. "You can see her learning things and just see the glow in her eyes like it is a true blessing to be able to be her mom, it really is."

Porsha even says, when the day comes, she'll be happy to share every episode of Housewives with Pilar, whose birth was the focus of a mini-RHOA spinoff, Porsha's Having a Baby.

"I'm not about to hide anything from her, and you can’t anyway," she notes. "You can pull up anything online at any moment. So, yeah, when she gets big enough and she wants like, 'I want to see my baby special!' 'Yeah, sure, sit down and look at this and look how crazy your family was.'"

"Man, that's real life!" she continues. "One day, when she’s grown up, she may go through it, too, so she needs to go ahead and see it and know, hey, that’s life, baby!"

Porsha isn't the only new mom on RHOA this season, though. Kenya Moore, her one-time enemy, returns to the cast after taking season 11 off from the show. Porsha admits she "thought it would be good" to see Kenya return, but cautions that they're not quite as close as fans have suspected based on social media posts together.

"We're still getting to a place where we call each other 'friends,'" she admits. "It's great to be able to know her in a different way. Over the years, I think our relationship has definitely been toxic and I think that I didn't want it to be toxic anymore, and she didn't want it to be toxic anymore."

"My baby and my peace of mind, and good energy around me, is very important, so I definitely wouldn't want to have any kind of negative vibes with anybody," Porsha notes. "I’m definitely not coming to this season holding onto anything from the past, and I don’t think she did either."

With Porsha and Kenya having babies, the entire main cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is now moms. Porsha says that has definitely changed the group's dynamic (she and Kenya took their daughters along for the all-cast trip to Greece), but hasn’t changed how dramatic the show gets. She calls season 12 "outrageous."

"Yeah, this one is definitely on another level," Porsha teases.

"I dare to say that each girl has done a good job of stirring up their own drama," she goes on to offer. "I would say the big, ongoing conflict of the season between the girls and our dynamic would definitely be … You know, I can’t really say, ‘cause I don’t want to give it away! I'm sorry, I was gonna say something, but y’all haven't even seen it in the super teaser yet! I don’t know, the girls definitely bring the drama. I know that much."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo starting this Sunday, Nov. 3.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Talks Motherhood and NeNe Leakes Feud Embed Code Restart

Porsha Williams' Fiance's Alleged Mistress Comes to 'RHOA'! Watch Her Surprise the Housewives (Exclusive)

The 'RHOA' Season 12 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

NeNe Leakes’ Team Shuts Down Reports She’s Being Shut Out of ‘RHOA’ Season 12