Portia de Rossi is celebrating Ellen DeGeneres!

The 46-year-old actress stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and reveals the interesting gift she gave her wife in honor of her 61st birthday back in January.

This year's gift follows de Rossi's extravagant 60th birthday present to her wife, where she gifted DeGeneres with the creation of The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund as well as the promise to build The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda.

"So that was my 60th birthday and then in January... I turned 61 and, uh, what'd ya get me?" DeGeneres asks de Rossi with a slight glare. "Tell everybody what you got me."

"Gardening tools," de Rossi confesses with a laugh.

"That's right," DeGeneres confirms in disbelief.

"But she likes to garden," de Rossi defends.

"I do," she says. "I do."

Though this year's gift may not have lived up to last year's surprise, de Rossi is still hard at work making that present come to life. In fact, de Rossi recently spent 55 hours flying in order to be in Rwanda for the groundbreaking of her wife's center.

"It was an incredible experience. I mean, I just couldn't believe the feeling of gratitude, which was really overwhelming for me," de Rossi says of her trip. "Not just from people that are gonna directly benefit, but just the entire area. There are 1,500 jobs that will be created, millions of dollars will go into the economy because of your campus. It was a really special, pretty overwhelming moment."

"I was very jealous because, obviously, I'm working and I couldn't go. So I had to send you and I appreciate it very much," DeGeneres reveals of having to stay home for the groundbreaking.

It wasn't all sad for DeGeneres, though! In fact, while her wife was away, DeGeneres' social calendar was full.

"You didn't miss a lot," she tells de Rossi, before joking, "I went to Jen Aniston's birthday party, but that was not anything... I had some people at the house."

Watch the video below for more on DeGeneres' Rwanda center:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Selfie in Celebration of 'Wonderful Wife' Portia de Rossi's 46th Birthday

Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Wife Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres Shares a Kiss With Wife Portia de Rossi for National Coming Out Day

Related Gallery