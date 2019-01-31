Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating her wife!

The 61-year-old talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her wife, Portia de Rossi, a happy 46th birthday. In the sweet selfie, both DeGeneres and de Rossi are smiling while holding their two pups.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife Portia," DeGeneres, who celebrated her own birthday earlier this month, wrote. "As a birthday gift, you can follow her on Instagram @generalpublic.art. I love you and our family."

De Rossi's company, General Public, which uses 3D technology to bring good art to more people, also got in on the birthday festivities. Over on the company's Instagram account, they posted a video of de Rossi blowing out candles on cupcakes as a dog stands by her side. The former Scandal star looks happy in the clip while wearing a black shirt and blazer.

"Happy Birthday, P! From all of us at GENERAL PUBLIC," they captioned the video.

The sweet messages come shortly after de Rossi gushed about her wife of more than 10 years in a December interview with The New York Times.

“She’s just a bit more complicated than she appears on the show,” de Rossi said of DeGeneres. “... I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle.”

