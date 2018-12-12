Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Wife Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres is extremely protective of her wife, Portia de Rossi.

In a new interview with The New York Times, readers get a glimpse inside 60-year-old DeGeneres and 45-year-old de Rossi's marriage, when de Rossi takes a fall off a horse and gets a concussion. DeGeneres is described as immediately tensing up when she gets a phone call from de Rossi and asks urgently, “What do you mean? Is anything broken? Baby!”

Aside from the concussion, de Rossi turned out to be OK but DeGeneres is shaken.

"This is my biggest fear," she says. “I’m scared all the time for her.”

When de Rossi returns, DeGeneres implores her, "Baby, stop riding horses!”

Meanwhile, when it comes to the beloved comedian's incredible career, she says de Rossi has helped her immensely, especially when it comes to her upcoming Netflix special, Relatable. DeGeneres says the comedy special will show more of herself than just her nice girl image on her extremely popular daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

De Rossi is encouraging of DeGeneres moving on from her talk show.

“She’s just a bit more complicated than she appears on the show,” de Rossi explains. “There’s more range of emotion [in Relatable].

"I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity," she later adds. "There are other things she could tackle.”

De Rossi is also clearly more on guard when it comes to the press than DeGeneres.

“Portia said: Just remember, the nicer they are, the more they are going to screw you,” DeGeneres reveals about the blunt advice her wife gave her about her interview with the Times.

As for DeGeneres, she says she's stopped reading press about her relationship with her wife. The two celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in August, but have been plagued by tabloid rumors in the past about splitting up.

“I hear Portia and I are divorcing every other week or having a baby or whatever,” DeGeneres says, shaking her head.

Of course, it appears nothing could be further from the truth. In October, the two shared a sweet kiss on National Coming Out Day. For more on DeGeneres and de Rossi's marriage, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres Shares a Kiss With Wife Portia de Rossi for National Coming Out Day

Inside Ellen and Portia's Relationship

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are a Stylish Duo as They Hang With Their Famous Friends

Related Gallery