Post Malone Poses Shirtless, Shows Off His Fit Frame

Post Malone is getting fit in 2023! The 27-year-old "Sunflower" emcee took to Instagram this week to share a shirtless photo of himself looking trim.
Post, whose real name is Austin Post, kept the black-and-white photo captionless but received lots of love in the comments section.
The rapper hasn't opened up about what led to his weight loss, but he has been candid in the past about some of his unhealthy habits. Back in 2018, he made headlines for spending a shocking $40,000 on Postmates delivery in 400 days, including $8,000 on Popeyes biscuits for a Coachella party.
He is currently touring in New Zealand and Australia through February. In addition to his music and life on the road, Post also has a new role as dad to a 7-month-old baby girl with his fiancée.
The musician has chosen to keep both his ladylove and their daughter out of the spotlight, but couldn't help but gush about his little girl when talking to GQ back in October.
“It is great,” Post said of fatherhood. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
