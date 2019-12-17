Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 just got even more epic!

ET can confirm that rapper Post Malone will be headlining the annual event in New York City's Times Square on Dec. 31, with BTS and Sam Hunt also hitting the stage. And for the first time ever on TV, Alanis Morissette will be joining the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill for a special performance.

“We are so lucky to have Post Malone performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and executive vice president of programming and development for dick clark productions. “Add to that superstars like BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette and it promises to be a memorable New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

In addition, ET reported last week that Usher and Sheryl Crow will be performing in New Orleans for the telecast, with Pose star Billy Porter hosting.

But that's not all! The performers set to take the stage during the annual telecast's West Coast celebration to ring in the new year include Megan Thee Stallion, Dan + Shay and Paula Abdul. Other performers during the Hollywood celebration will be Kelsea Ballerini, Anthony Ramos, Green Day, Blanco Brown, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.

Ciara, who will oversee the telecast's Los Angeles festivities, will also perform.

As for the East Coast, Lucy Hale, who previously served as host in New Orleans, will join host Ryan Seacrest in Times Square this year.

"As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me,” Seacrest said in a statement. "It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!"

"Hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest has become something I look forward to every year and now my friend Lucy Hale and Billy Porter have joined the family, so the party just leveled up!" Ciara echoed Seacrest's excitement in her statement. "I am going to be performing my new song 'Melanin,' so I hope all my melanin kings and queens tune in to rock out with me and the amazing line-up of performers this year."

This year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve marks the 48th anniversary of the telecast, and will include more than five hours of special performances and reports on New Year's festivities from around the globe.

The festivities kick off Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

