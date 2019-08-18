Pregnant Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reveal Sex of Baby

The cat's out of the bag!

On Sunday, Dancing with the Stars pro Allison Holker and husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss announced that they're expecting a baby girl with a touching social media post.

"ITS A GIRL 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 🎉🎉. Can't even express all the incredible emotions we are feeling right now!" Holker, 31, captioned the series of images, which include the pair at their gender reveal party on Saturday. "I am so excited to be bringing in another beautiful baby girl into the world. And we are so grateful for all the LOVE that we were showered with yesterday from our friends and family joining us in the gender reveal! This baby girl is already surrounded by love and support! Here we go @sir_twitch_alot 💕🎉."

Holker and 36-year-old Boss are already the proud parents of a 3-year-old son, Maddox Laurel, and Holker has an 11-year-old daughter named Weslie Renae from a previous relationship. Both kids appear in the joyous images from the Saturday gathering.

Boss also shared some touching images from the party, including a tally showing the majority of attendees guested correctly the gender of their baby.

In May, the couple revealed that they are expecting their second child on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which Boss often guest DJs.

"I wanted to tell you something … but I need someone to help me out, so just give me one second, please," he told DeGeneres before bringing out his wife.

Once on stage, Holker announced, "We thought that this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we're having a baby!"

Holker and Boss met while they were on season seven of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. They tied the knot in 2013 in Paso Robles, California.

