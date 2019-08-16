Diane Kruger wants for nothing!

The 43-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of her 9-month-old daughter, sitting on top of Norman Reedus’ shoulders.

“Everything I’ll ever need,” Kruger captioned the sweet photo of the father-daughter duo.

The couple has kept their little girl’s life very private, not even revealing her name publicly. But they have shared a few sweet photos of their baby, always hiding her face.

Last month, Reedus wished Kruger a happy birthday and featured a sweet shot of the little one holding tightly to Kruger’s blonde locks.

For Mother’s Day, Kruger posted a shot of herself holding her baby girl at the beach, captioning it, “I love you forever. I’ll like you for always. As long as I’m living, my baby you will be.”

Shortly after becoming a mom, Kruger spoke to ET about having to leave her daughter to go on a press tour for her film Welcome to Marwen.

“I already am [emotional],” she admitted. “Every day is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home.”

