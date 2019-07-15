Norman Reedus shared a rare glimpse of his and Diane Kruger’s baby girl in honor of the actress’ birthday on Monday.

In a slideshow posted on his Instagram account, the 50-year-old Walking Dead actor included a cute snap of Kruger laying down with, presumably, their daughter’s hands entangled in her hair.

Reedus also shared a romantic snap of him and Kruger enjoying sunset at the beach, and another pic of the couple out at a restaurant.

"Happy birthday angel,” he captioned the post.

Kruger, who turned 43 this week, left a sweet comment on the post, writing, “I love you and little Etiquette the most ♥.”

A fan asked if Etiqutte was the name of their daughter, who was born in November, but Kruger responded, “No, it’s not.”

Reedus posted the first public peek at the baby on Christmas Eve, sharing how “thankful” he felt, alongside a snap of the newborn’s tiny fingers entwined in his.

Proud mom Kruger then shared a sweet pic of the two to mark her first Mother’s Day in May.

The actress also opened up about being a first-time mom while talking to ET at the premiere of Welcome to Marwen in December.

"I already am [emotional],” she admitted. “Every day is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home. But I love Christmas and I just want to be cooking and, you know, sit on the couch with my baby and my man."

See more on the couple below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Diane Kruger Shares Rare Photo of Daughter in Celebration of Mother's Day

Diane Kruger Flaunts Her Toned Abs Just 4 Months After Giving Birth -- See the Pic

Diane Kruger Opens Up About the ‘Stress’ of Being Away From Her Newborn Daughter (Exclusive)

Related Gallery