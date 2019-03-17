Diane Kruger has no problem flaunting her impressive post-pregnancy bod.

The Inglourious Basterds star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a gym selfie while working out in a red bikini top and loose, drawstring exercise pants, that showcased her flat, toned stomach.

"Am I showing off ? F**k yeah. 'Cause it’s been hard work to get my abs back," wrote Kruger, who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus just over four months ago. "I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age."

"I want to thank @hannahbower2 for sharing her journey and helping me get motivated," the actress added, giving a shout-out to a popular post-natal fitness blogger. "I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to get my body back. For myself first....but also for my [soul]. The female body is AMAZING #andyesIminabikiniworkingoutcauseitshothereandwhynot."

The 42-year-old actress and the Walking Dead star welcomed their daughter, whose name they have not yet revealed, back in November, and have remained very quiet and reserved when it comes to revealing about their bundle of joy, instead opting to keep her out of the media spotlight.

However, ET spoke with Kruger in December at the premiere of her film Welcome to Marwen, and the new mom opened up about how she was already feeling anxious being away from her little girl for just a few hours.

"I already am [emotional]. Everyday is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home,” she shared. "But I love Christmas and I just want to be cooking and, you know, sit on the couch with my baby and my man."

