Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus want to keep their little girl safe. The couple welcomed their daughter in late November and have remained very private, even choosing not to share their newborn's name publicly.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress took to Instagram after paparazzi photos surfaced online of her with her baby daughter.

"Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience,” she began the post, which covered her daughter’s face. "We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby.”

Kruger went on to note that she understands why some fans would be eager to see photos of their baby girl, but that it went against her and Reedus’ wishes.

“We as parents, want nothing more than to allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal,” she continued. "Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

On Christmas Eve, Reedus posted the first photo of the couple's daughter, which only featured her tiny hand. Despite keeping details of their daughter’s life private, Kruger did open up to ET’s Lauren Zima in December about her first month as a mom.

“Every day is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home,” she said during a night away from her little one.

Here's more from the exclusive interview:

