Chrissy Teigen is bumping around in a bikini! The Cravings author, who is expecting her fourth child with husband, John Legend, took to Instagram to channel her Sports Illustrated days.

"@mondayswimwear coming through with a comfortable and cute boulder holder," the 37-year-old model captioned a video she posted of her rubbing her baby bump, while standing in the mirror and rocking black bikini.

In another post, Teigen used her bikini to poke fun at her past career as a swimsuit model.

"Storks illustrated? I don’t know," she captioned a photo of her standing in the water in the same bikini, as her and Legend’s 4-year-old son, Miles, splashes around in the water.

Legend commented on the post, "'Storks Illustrated' is some of your best work. 😍"

In 2010, Teigen was voted Rookie of the Year for the iconic magazine issue.

Teigen, who also shares Luna, 6, with Legend, announced that she and the "All of Me" singer were expecting their fourth child, earlier this year.

The pregnancy comes after Teigen suffered the pregnancy loss of their son, Jack, in 2020.

Over the weekend, the Chrissy’s Court host gave her followers an update, while poking fun at the trolls who have been flooding her comments about her pregnancy status.

"Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr" how do you think I feel thank u,” she captioned the photo that sees her hanging out on the side of the pool in a swimsuit.

In September, Teigen spilled to ET how her children, Luna and Miles, are prepping for their new sibling.

"[Luna's] so nurturing and loving," Teigen told ET about her eldest daughter. "And so she's just very, very excited."

"Miles is a little more on the fence, because Luna is always going to be the big girl, right? But Miles is, you know, not going to be the baby anymore," Teigen shared. "We spend a lot more time with him and telling him that he's always going to be our baby boy. ... That's it for us. So, I mean, he's going to be the best. He's going to be so good."

