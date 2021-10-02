Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Attend Rally for Abortion Justice -- Pic
Amy Schumer on Sharing Uncomfortable Moments in ‘Expecting Amy’ …
‘Lucifer’ Finale: D.B. Woodside on Amenadiel Becoming God! (Excl…
Met Gala 2021: Megan Thee Stallion Jokes She’s ‘Been in Glam Sin…
Drew Barrymore Channels Her Inner 'Tarzan' in 'Let's Make a Deal…
‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 3’: Rihanna on Challenging Herself This Yea…
'Riverdale': Ashleigh Murray Reacts to Josie's Verbal Attacks on…
Gayle King on Becoming a Grandmother and Why Oprah Winfrey Won’t…
Bridget Moynahan on Returning to ‘Sex and the City’ and Willie G…
Shaquille O’Neal on What to Expect From His Upcoming Star-Studde…
Eva Marcille on ‘All The Queen’s Men’ and Those ‘Housewives’ Mas…
Charlize Theron on How She Relates to Morticia Addams as a Mothe…
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s Flirty Red Carpet Moment Expl…
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Marries Francie Frane
Reese Witherspoon Shares an Update on 'Legally Blonde 3' (Exclus…
Watch Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Totally Ignore Her!
Doja Cat Says There Will Be ‘Big Surprises’ at 2021 Video Music …
Derek Hough Reveals the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Conte…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer are fighting for abortion justice.
The pregnant Don't Look Up star and the comedian showed their support by attending a Rally for Abortion Justice event on Saturday. Schumer posted a photo of the two at the Women's March and Planned Parenthood-supported rally in which they are seen holding signs.
"I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," Schumer captioned the photo, which shows Lawrence baby bump on display in a checkered dress.
"Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason. This Saturday, we are coming together across the country to defend our rights," the I Feel Pretty star wrote the day before.
Schumer revealed last month that she had both her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.
"It's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis. My uterus is out," Schumer said in the clip. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."
Lawrence, meanwhile, is expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The former Hunger Games star has yet to publicly talk about her pregnancy.
Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island. The relatively private couple has recently been spotted out and about together since their baby news. See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Her Baby Bump While Out With Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Amy Schumer Had Her Uterus and Appendix Removed Due to Endometriosis
Related Gallery