Jennifer Lawrence is out and about following her pregnancy announcement! The 31-year-old actress was spotted cradling her baby bump in New York City on Sunday alongside her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The pair was out for a stroll in Soho when the pic was taken, with Lawrence sported a blue jumpsuit. In the shot, Lawrence rests a hand on her growing bump.

During their outing, Lawrence and Maroney, along with a pal, shopped at Alo Yoga, before stopping by Pressed Juice and walking back to their Tribeca apartment.

Earlier this month, Lawrence was spotted walking solo in NYC, wearing floral overalls and a white T-shirt. That sighting was the first since Lawrence's rep confirmed the actress' pregnancy days earlier.

Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island, in front of her celebrity pals including Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller and more.

Following their 2019 engagement, which came after less than a year of dating, a source told ET that the pair had an "instant connection" after meeting through mutual friends. The source described Maroney -- a New York City-based art gallerist -- as "down to earth" as well as "fun, super social and a really hard worker."

In June 2019, a source told ET that Lawrence and Maroney were planning to have kids together.

"They both want children and have been discussing starting a family," the source said. "Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers."

