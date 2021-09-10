Jennifer Lawrence just announced her pregnancy earlier this week, and we're already loving her maternity style!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old actress was sporting a tiny baby bump while out and about in downtown Manhattan wearing a white T-shirt, floral overalls and jelly sandals. She accessorized with a tan purse and sunglasses.

Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in October 2019. Their Rhode Island wedding had a star-studded guest list that included Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen and Sienna Miller.

In June 2019, a source told ET that Lawrence and Maroney, who got engaged in February 2019 after less than a year of dating, were definitely planning to have kids together.

"They both want children and have been discussing starting a family," the source said. "Their families truly believe they are meant to be. His family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers."

