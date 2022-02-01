Pregnant Mia Goth Shows Baby Bump in Los Angeles

Congratulations are in order for Mia Goth! The 28-year-old actress is pregnant and expecting her first child.

Goth was photographed out in Pasadena, California earlier this week, her baby bump visible while she ran errands. In a photo, the mom-to-be could be seen wearing black leggings and a white long-sleeve top that exposed her burgeoning belly. Goth, who's been dating Shia LaBeouf, stayed comfy in a pair of Birkenstocks. ET has reached to Goth and LaBeouf's reps for comment.

Rumors about Goth's pregnancy first sparked in November when she and the actor were photographed together at Chuck E. Cheese playing arcade games in images shared on TMZ. At the time, Goth wore a lime green tank top that showed off part of her bare baby bump.

Snorlax / MEGA

The couple reconciled after calling it quits in 2018. The former spouses filed for divorce in 2018 after two years of marriage. LaBeouf went on to have a romance with FKA Twigs and Margaret Qualley while Goth was briefly linked to Robert Pattinson.

LaBeouf and Goth met during the filming of Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama, Nymphomaniac, and had been dating for four years before marrying in a live-streamed Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator in October 2016.

Clark County Nevada's official Twitter account stated shortly after that its records showed no marriage license for LaBeouf and Goth. However, they did note that a "commitment ceremony" was performed.

Later that month, LaBeouf said during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the two did in fact get married, but said they didn't actually mean to live stream their wedding.

"The plan was for it to be a private deal, but… part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free -- part of the deal," LaBeouf explained. "And I said, 'You know, we don't really need that as a matter of fact. We'll just take our private tape.' We got our moms there and they said, 'No problem.' We get back home and it's like, woah, hey listen, something changed!"

"I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ," he continued. "I said, I understood. I checked with my girl and she said, 'Hey, what are you gonna do,' and you know, it's love. We're proud of it. It was love."

RELATED CONTENT:

Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth Pose Together After Their Exes Spark Romance Rumors

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth File for Divorce as Actor Is Rumored to Be Dating FKA Twigs

Christy Carlson Romano Explains Why She Doesn't Talk to Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs vs. Shia LaBeouf: New Developments in Singer's Legal Battle This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery